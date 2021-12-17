Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.85. Unico American shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 3,323 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $14.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.76.

Get Unico American alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Unico American at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.