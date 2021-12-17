Analysts Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price at $200.48

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.00.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Qorvo by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.01. 2,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,316. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $142.17 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.