Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE AEG traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.64. 25,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

