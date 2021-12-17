Brokerages Set RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) PT at $20.20

Shares of RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXST. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RxSight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research report on Sunday, November 14th.

In other RxSight news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley purchased 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $101,712.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,403,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in RxSight during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

RXST stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. 60,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,767. RxSight has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 19.28, a current ratio of 20.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.45.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RxSight will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About RxSight

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

