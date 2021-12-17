Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of ERF opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.94.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -25.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Enerplus by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

