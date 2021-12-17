Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives $63.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.50 ($11.80) to €11.20 ($12.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 36.84%.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

