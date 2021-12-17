Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $25.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

KRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,045,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,965.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 44.2% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 498,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 152,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 553.89%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

