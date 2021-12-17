Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as 94.77 and last traded at 95.46, with a volume of 165773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 108.87.
The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -6.88 by -0.80. The business had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.03 million.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 134.64.
Rivian Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.