AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,824 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FOX by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FOX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of FOX by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie reduced their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

