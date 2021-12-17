Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.49 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 130,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,970,000 after purchasing an additional 64,716 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.24.

NYSE:BURL opened at $271.38 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.07 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

