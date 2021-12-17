ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Holdings Lifted by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 185,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS REGL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.84. 19,925 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.38.

