Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 917 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.1% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,796,000 after acquiring an additional 251,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,797,000 after acquiring an additional 410,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,618,000 after acquiring an additional 181,343 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.99. The company had a trading volume of 117,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,283,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $192.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

