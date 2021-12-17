United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.3% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 168,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,720,000 after purchasing an additional 57,833 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 17,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $210.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.67. The firm has a market cap of $183.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.12.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

