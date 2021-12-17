Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.1% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,207,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of AT&T by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. 453,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,045,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.