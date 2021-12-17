Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 2,796 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

WBA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.84. 38,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,908,528. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.