Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 187,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 153,070 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 508,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 264,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 90,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 59,495 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 69,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,249,669. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

