First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.85

Shares of First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.85 and traded as low as $10.22. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 295 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Get First Northern Community Bancorp alerts:

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 25.60%.

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.