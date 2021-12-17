European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $140.20

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.20 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 133.18 ($1.76). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.77), with a volume of 337,870 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.24. The company has a market capitalization of £477.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

