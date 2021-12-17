First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $232.84

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $232.84 and traded as low as $230.01. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $231.50, with a volume of 506 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $740.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.22 and its 200-day moving average is $232.85.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $12.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 5.45%. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.23%.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.