Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.23.

POFCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

