Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,228,900 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the November 15th total of 3,298,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

GLCNF stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. Glencore has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

