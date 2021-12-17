Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trip.com Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. CLSA lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.82.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

