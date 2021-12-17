Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $45.19.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trip.com Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.