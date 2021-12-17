Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.77 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $70.32 million and $10.77 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

