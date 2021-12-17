Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend payment by 712.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 93.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $9.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $238.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.83. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $160.91 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $41,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.25.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

