VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

NASDAQ CEY opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $25.33.

