salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

salesforce.com stock opened at $253.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.36 and a 200-day moving average of $264.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,827 shares of company stock valued at $154,752,334. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

