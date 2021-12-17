Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,103,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,235,000 after buying an additional 1,331,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after buying an additional 1,318,416 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,455,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,280,000 after buying an additional 824,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,060,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

