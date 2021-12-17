Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT stock opened at $174.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.63, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.35 and its 200 day moving average is $150.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total value of $303,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,862 shares of company stock worth $6,497,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

