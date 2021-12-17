Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Acquires $15,164.00 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Christina M. Francis purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.82 per share, with a total value of $15,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $69.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.13. The company has a market cap of $593.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.82. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 408,145.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after buying an additional 408,145 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 699.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 354,973 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth $12,549,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 6,339.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 159,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after buying an additional 157,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 28.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 152,930 shares during the period.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

