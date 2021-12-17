SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider Eugenie Levin Sells 1,000 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $19,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $19,050.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $20,690.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $125,750.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $122,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,883 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $45,474.45.

On Monday, October 18th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $66,120.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00.

Shares of SEMrush stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,360,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,799,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

