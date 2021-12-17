Endeavour Mining Corporation (ASX:EVR) Insider Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Mining Corporation (ASX:EVR) insider Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($17,857.14).

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation (Endeavour) is an intermediate gold producer. The Company is a gold mining company that operates five mines in Cote d’Ivoire (Agbaou and Ity), Burkina Faso (Karma), Mali (Tabakoto) and Ghana (Nzema), along with project development and exploration assets. The Company’s segments include Agbaou Mine Cote d’Ivoire, Nzema Mine Ghana, Tabakoto Mine Mali, Ity Mine Cote d’Ivoire, Karma Mine Burkina Faso, Exploration and Non-Mining.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.