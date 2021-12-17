Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 10,979 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,979 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD opened at $15.06 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.