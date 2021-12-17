Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,197,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $311.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.