1,640 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 62.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at $204,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of TM stock opened at $187.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $261.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $139.29 and a 12 month high of $188.95.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

