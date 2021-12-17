Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Decreased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $344.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $345.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.24. The firm has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

