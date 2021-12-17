Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,752 shares of company stock worth $34,342,687. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $131.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $133.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

