iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after buying an additional 58,519 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 113,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Finally, Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $54.85 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $55.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.