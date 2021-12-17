Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,367,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,729,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $170.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $174.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

