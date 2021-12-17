Brokerages Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to Announce $2.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.53 and the highest is $2.74. Alibaba Group posted earnings of $3.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $8.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $10.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 41,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $120.25 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $325.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

