Opes Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SONY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,043,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,675,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,780,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SONY opened at $121.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.00 and a 200-day moving average of $108.72. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SONY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

