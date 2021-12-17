Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 358.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 199.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 15.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 11.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.34.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $61.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.84. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

