iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Lifted by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 5.4% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $21,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 674,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 199,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $52.98 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

