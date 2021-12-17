PAX Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after buying an additional 8,517,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

