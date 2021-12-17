Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $777.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $777.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s previous close.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $698.50.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $671.28 on Friday. Lam Research has a one year low of $465.50 and a one year high of $719.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $619.80 and its 200 day moving average is $615.66. The firm has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

