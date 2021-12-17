Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 241,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WSC opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

