Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.55% of H&E Equipment Services worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Shares of HEES opened at $43.67 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 115.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.