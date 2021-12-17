Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 29,710 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 181.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

