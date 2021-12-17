DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak Sells 1,964 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, John Dobak sold 1,119 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $20,656.74.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $482.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DMTK shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 1.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DermTech by 160.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DermTech in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

