Short Interest in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Declines By 35.5%

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE BUI opened at $25.93 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 35.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

