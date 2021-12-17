CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.08

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $906 million, a P/E ratio of 92.93 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTPY)

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT segments. It offers addressed mail, transactional mail, international inbound and outbound mail, and advertising mail distribution related services; CTT LogÃ­stica, a platform for the creation of product catalogue, storage, order preparation, and distribution to the final consumer which allows customers to focus on the development and sale of their products; banking services; courier; transport solutions; payment network management services through Payshop; and documental services.

